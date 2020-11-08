NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,893 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,622 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.