NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,511,000 after buying an additional 174,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

NYSE:EDU opened at $178.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $184.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

