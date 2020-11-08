NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $10.83 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $736.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $692.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $740.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

