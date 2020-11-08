NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,405 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 309,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 284,552 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $28.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.