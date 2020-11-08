NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.25 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

