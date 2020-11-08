NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.73 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10,572.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

