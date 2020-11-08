NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,367 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

TER stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,088 shares of company stock worth $15,473,782. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

