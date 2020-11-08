NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 193.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.11% of Aspen Technology worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

