NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 4,000 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.41% of PS Business Parks worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 122.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 75,911 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.5% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 17,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSB opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

