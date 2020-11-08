NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $98.87.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

