NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,326 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $305,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Marriott International stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

