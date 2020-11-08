NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 146,931 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,931 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.