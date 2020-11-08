NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,515 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $96.69 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

