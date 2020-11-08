NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,076 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in AutoZone by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,158.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,162.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,141.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

