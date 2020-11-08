NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 61,511 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,511 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $227.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.24. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.29.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

