NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 788 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 430.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after buying an additional 842,770 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $44,926,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $37,519,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $164.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

