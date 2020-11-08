NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

