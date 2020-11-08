Norbord (NYSE:OSB) PT Raised to $59.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $56.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NYSE OSB opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 280.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

