Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 64.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

