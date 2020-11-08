Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

