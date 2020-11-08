Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

