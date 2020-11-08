Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 694.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

OBLN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

