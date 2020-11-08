Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 694.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
OBLN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Obalon Therapeutics
