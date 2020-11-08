OKCash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24,460.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $24,460.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15,225.57 or 0.99868628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003594 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001029 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00103860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00019642 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 77,598,381 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

