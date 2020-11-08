OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OCFT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 131,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,108,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.