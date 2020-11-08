Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a $49.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Open Text’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Open Text by 29.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

