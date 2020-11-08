Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a $49.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of OTEX stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Open Text by 29.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
