Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

