Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

