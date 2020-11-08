Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,022 shares of company stock worth $13,777,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

