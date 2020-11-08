Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,082 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

XOM stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

