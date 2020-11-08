Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

