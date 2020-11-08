Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

