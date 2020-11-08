Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 17.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 61.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $421.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $427.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day moving average of $349.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

