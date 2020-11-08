Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.