Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 633,444 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $145,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after acquiring an additional 448,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $113,125,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $306.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.88. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,916.26 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.