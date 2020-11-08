Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Humana by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 30.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2,868.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $432.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.52 and a 200 day moving average of $399.98. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

