Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.