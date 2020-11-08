Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Shares of ADP opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average of $143.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

