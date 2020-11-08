Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:OTTW opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
About Ottawa Bancorp
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.