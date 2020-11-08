Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:OTTW opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

