Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $244,228.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,885,581 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

