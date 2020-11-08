Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $277.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

NYSE PH opened at $237.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $239.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.04 and its 200 day moving average is $188.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,196. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

