Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

QLTA stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

