Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.