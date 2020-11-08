Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 434 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

