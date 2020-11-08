Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.29. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

