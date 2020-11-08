Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 2,245 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

