Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $457.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.50.
Shares of PAYC opened at $388.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.31. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $399.75.
In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
