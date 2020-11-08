Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $457.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.50.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $388.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.31. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $399.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.