Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $160.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $189.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 264,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

