Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

