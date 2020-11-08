Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.29. The firm has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

