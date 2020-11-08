Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FB stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.29. The firm has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.
In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
