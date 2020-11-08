Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.31.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.35. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peloton by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 407.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

